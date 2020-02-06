Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Romance After Rehab: Demi Lovato Caught On Sexy Date With Rapper Machine Gun Kelly ‘They stayed all night and didn't leave until the early morning.'

Romance after rehab.

Demi Lovato and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are sparking romance rumors after a night out in Hollywood.

The musicians were spotted making their way out of Soho House L.A. on the night of Tuesday, February 4 after hours of hanging out at the club.

“They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car,” an eyewitness told E! News.

The two reportedly left the venue in their own cars but it appeared their night was far from over.

“When they left, they didn’t say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again. He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there.”

“Demi looked very happy with how the evening went. She was all smiles and looked great,” added the eyewitness.

RadarOnline.com readers know Lovato, 27, was previously linked to Austin Wilson, who she broke up with in December, less than one month after they’d gone Instagram official.

Following the breakup, she got a new tattoo— an image of a female angel being carried by doves —meant to signify “rebirth” after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

Lovato was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital after paramedics found her unconscious. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses.

Since the incident, the pop star’s life does seem to be on the up and up.

She started off the year returning to the stage with a vulnerable performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Then, just days later, she sang her praiseworthy rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at the Superbowl.

Now, she is all smiles with 29-year-old Machine Gun Kelly!

With a history of dating bad news boyfriends including designer Henry Levi, hopefully her great year will extend into dating as well.

Check out the gallery for photos of her hanging out with the rapper!