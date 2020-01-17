Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg Allegedly ‘Took Off’ After Meeting With ABC Head Honchos Following Abby Huntsman Exit The 63-year-old talk show host ‘did not look happy,’ a source says.

Whoopi Goldberg “did not look” happy during her meeting with ABC executives, Page Six reported.

The television personality, 63, met with ABC News president, James Goldston, and the division’s senior VP of talent, Barbara Fedida, at the Atlantic Grill shortly after Abby Huntsman announced she was leaving The Talk.

“They were having lunch, and Whoopi did not look happy,” a media insider told Page Six. “She took off with her private driver,” after the talk while “James walked back to the ABC headquarters.”

A source close to Goldberg explained that the meeting was business-related as “ABC News is going to be doing documentaries, some of which [Whoopi] is pitching.” They did, however, mention that “She was unhappy that the media ‘won’t let a b***h eat in peace.’”

A spokesperson for the network also claimed Goldberg’s meeting with leadership was regarding business matters.

“Nothing to see here. They had a nice meal. Someone is trying to create drama where there is none,” she said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Huntsman, 33, revealed she was leaving The Talk.

Ahead of her announcement, she gave staff members a heads up via a written memo that explained she will be dedicating more time to family and helping her father Jon Huntsman as he runs for governor of Utah.

Page Six later learned there were other factors that contributed to her exit.

“It’s an unhealthy environment — just the way that things are handled during shows and how people deal with each other,” an insider told the publication. “It’s intense.”

According to the source, Huntsman, was often “treated like s**t,” and “made an issue to executives about the overall environment. She’s felt for a while that things had to change.”

Despite her experience, she expressed her love for the outlet. “ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you. I hope you will be in my life for years to come.”

It was also reported that Goldberg had confronted the network about the concerning work environment but “ABC won’t do anything about it.”