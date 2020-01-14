Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Abby Huntsman Left ‘The View’ Because Of ‘Toxic’ Environment The daytime talk show host was treated ‘like s**t,’ source says.

The real reason behind Abby Huntsman‘s departure from The View has been revealed!

According to Page Six, the host, 33, is leaving the ABC talk show because of it’s “unhealthy” and “toxic” environment.

“It’s an unhealthy environment — just the way that things are handled during shows and how people deal with each other,” an insider told to Page Six. “It’s intense.”

According to the insider, “Abby made an issue to executives about the overall environment. She’s felt for a while that things had to change.”

They explained that she was often treated “like s**t,” but acknowledged that it was familiar terrain for all the workers in that workspace. The difference, however, was that Huntsman was “smart enough” to act on her dissatisfaction.

The source revealed that the work environment drew concerns for co-host Whoopi Goldberg, but “ABC won’t do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, Huntsman might have lost patience with Meghan McCain, who Page Six reported has become an outcast because of “rude” behavior.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Huntsman announced she was leaving The View a little over a year after she ditched Fox & Friends Weekend to join the talk show.

She informed her staff members with a written memo ahead of the broadcast, explaining that her decision was prompted by her desire to dedicate her time to helping her father Jon Huntsman in his campaign run for governor of Utah.

In the note, she made sure to express her love for the network and the people she worked with.

“ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you. I hope you will be in my life for years to come.”

“Abby spoke to each co-host to share the news and spoke directly to the staff to let them know,” a show insider said. “Abby wanted everyone to hear the news from her.”

Then she dropped the bombshell news on the January 13th episode, confessing it was “a hard thing to do” especially on “the most iconic show” with “the smartest women” she’s ever worked with.

“Today I’m saying goodbye — it’s something that I thought a lot about,” she said of making her decision to step away from the show.

Though it is uncertain whether or not she will return to the show after the campaign, she ensured her fellow co-hosts their friendship was long-lasting. “We will be friends,” she said on the show. “This show is what we do together but we’ll be friends forever. I love all of you here.”