Desperate Wish? Vicki Wants 'RHOC' Spinoff Amid Being 'Offered Friend Status' Again

Desperate housewife?

Vicki Gunvalson has said she wants a The Real Housewives of Orange County spinoff about her life — after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the star has only been offered a friend role for next season.

On January 12, Radar revealed that the RHOC ladies had received their contract offer letters for next season, revealing who is in and who’s out for next season of the hit Bravo show.

In a shocker, Vicki, 57, will be relegated to demoted “friend” status again if she chooses to accept her offer, a source said.

“Vicki hasn’t decided yet if she will accept a friend role again,” the insider told Radar. “She has time to accept or decline the offer from Bravo bigwigs.”

After Vicki shared a photo of herself vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her brother and sister, a fan suggested to her on Jan. 20 on Instagram, “Maybe you should create a spinoff about your family and business.”

Vicki replied, “That’s a great idea,” and tagged Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 50, and the network’s official IG account.

The embattled OG of the OC got more enthusiasm for the idea, as another follower wrote, “Agree, love you Vicki. Time to move on from those ladies. You have a great future filled with love. You don’t need that nastiness in your life.”

But the plan seems doubtful as Bravo already limited her camera time last season, as Radar reported.

“The network wants to skew younger,”a source told Radar last year when she was made just a friend of the show she’s been a main cast member in since its series premiere in 2006.

At that time, the insider predicted “She will continue to appear on ‘RHOC’ as a friend for seasons to come because she’s a household name. [But] no one sees the network making her a main cast member again.”

And Radar just confirmed that for the upcoming season 15, Vicki was given a friend offer again – take it or leave it, the source said.

But most of her co-stars should be delighted with their own deals for next season.

“Confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd,” the source dished about the letters that were sent to the ladies on Jan. 9 and 10.

Amid the casting tumult, Vicki took a weeklong New Year’s cruise with her fiancé Steve Lodge. She followed that up with her trip to Mexico.

According to a Radar source, Vicki promised to get engaged and then married to Steve to save her RHOC job.

Steve did propose to Vicki and she flaunted her engagement ring on social media.

Now it’s her choice whether she’ll accept a reduced role again, leave RHOC for good, and/or angle for a spinoff.

On Jan. 3, Vicki said that she “doesn’t know” if she’s coming back for RHOC‘s 15th season.

But it’s clear that the determined reality TV star, who declared in 2013, “I don’t believe I’ll never not have a story. I’m Vicki Gunvalson. I’m not boring,” thinks she’s worthy of her own show now!