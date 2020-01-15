Four days after a Los Angeles judge denied Rob Kardashian’s emergency petition to have ex Blac Chyna tested for drugs, the worried dad filed another request to change the custody agreement and visitation of daughter Dream.

In the new confidential documents filed on January 7, Rob, 32, once again asked the judge to order his baby mama, 31, to undergo drug testing “no less than 30 minutes before each visit with an agency that conducts and observed tests and provides immediate results as well as full laboratory analysis.” He offered to pay the costs and asked that if Chyna tests “dirty,” her visits should be suspended until she is clean.

Rob asked for the same changes he requested in his emergency request: that Chyna’s parenting time with Dream, 3, be modified to every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. He also requested that all her visits with Dream be in the presence of a nanny — one which Rob will select and pay for.

There will be a closed-door hearing next month where the parents of Dream and their legal teams will specifically discuss Rob’s requests to have primary custody, submit Chyna to regular drug testing and modify their visitation agreement.

In Rob’s most recent request, he explained that he is concerned for his daughter’s safety when she is being cared for by her mother. He said that at the time the judgement was entered in 2017, a professional nanny went back and forth between his home and Chyna’s home, with Dream. “The nanny told me that she was cursed out a lot by Petitioner (Chyna) and told me that Petitioner was drunk a lot, and the nanny was scared. Petitioner would not let the nanny stay there,” he wrote in the documents. Rob said that eventually, that nanny refused to work at Chyna’s house.

Rob added that about two months ago, all of the professional nannies who used to take care of Dream at Chyna’s house left. He also claimed that one nanny called him various times without Chyna’s knowledge asking if she could bring Dream to his house while Chyna sobered up.

Though Chyna has denied Rob’s claims that she abuses alcohol and cocaine, he has continued to slam her as an unfit mother by citing allegations from various witnesses, Khloé Kardashian included. Apart from the substance abuse allegations, Rob has also accused Chyna of acting violently around their daughter, teaching her inappropriate expressions and sexual dances, and failing to maintain her hygiene.

“I also thought that Petitioner has good people around her who would help control her substance abuse and violence so that Dream would not be exposed. I was wrong,” he wrote in the documents.

Rob said his and Chyna’s 2017 judgment required each of them to attend 12 co-parenting sessions with a family counselor. He explained that while he finished his sessions, Chyna allegedly did not attend a single one. Rob said in his request that many people close to Chyna have now come to him to voice their concern for Dream’s safety. “I have every expectation that Petitioner will retaliate against them and lie about them,” he wrote. “But I am grateful for their willingness to come forward.”

“It is only now that I am able to provide the Court with evidence of what happens behind closed doors while Dream is with Petitioner. Dream has twice been in the arms of a nanny while Petitioner is attacking the nanny. Among other things, Petitioner has left Dream stuck in a room for hours while Petitioner (10-15 feet away) drinks and uses drugs with strangers she met on the internet. Petitioner has threatened people in the home with knives, threw things at people, left alcohol in Dream’s reach, and tried to burn the house down,” he continued in his request. “I am incredibly concerned about Dream’s safety while in Petitioner’s home and cannot stand by without trying to protect her. As soon as I had signed declarations from third parties, I made these requests in an emergency application on January 3, 2020. Unfortunately, those requests were denied.”