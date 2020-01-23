Paula Faris Opens Up About Third Miscarriage During Return To ‘The View’ The journalist lost the baby during a family vacation in Maryland.

Paula Faris returned to her former place of employment to open up about one of the tragic moments in her life.

The former talk show host, 44, talked about her experience having a miscarriage after Meghan McCain, who also suffered from a miscarriage , thanked her for being “an incredible support” during her tough time.

“I’m 44. I’ve always wanted four kids — maybe because I am the youngest of four. But that was my third miscarriage,” Faris said during her January 23 appearance on The View.

The journalist revealed that she’d learned she lost her baby during Fourth of July weekend while her family was on vacation in Maryland. She then took the opportunity to explain what was happening to her eldest daughter.

“I brought my daughter into the restroom with me,” she recalled. “I showed her what was going on and I said, ‘I just want to let you know, Mommy is … the baby is probably no longer viable. Mommy doesn’t feel any guilt.”

She continued to inform her daughter that having a miscarriage “is normal.” “It happens to so many women, it’s happened to me a couple of other times. When you get pregnant, it might happen to you, honey. And I want you to know there’s nothing you did wrong.”

Faris then spoke to the audience, explaining that she decided to tell her daughter because “it’s important to grieve, but it’s also important to know that this happens to so many of us.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Faris ditched her roles on The View and Good Morning America for a position at ABC that would give her more free time and allow her to focus more on her health after her loss.

“What kicked it off is that I had a really tough miscarriage,” she said at the time. “I feel like it was in that moment that really repositioned my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my kids need me in the stands and on the sidelines, my husband and I need that time to reconnect.”

Faris and husband John Kruger currently have three children: daughter Caroline Grace, 12 and sons JJ, 10 and Landon, 6.