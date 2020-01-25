Meghan King Edmonds Says Jim Embryos Are 'Frozen For Eternity' Amid Threesome Scandal While ex is spotted with alleged other woman, she considers getting 'boob job.'

Meghan King Edmonds has revealed the fate of the leftover embryos she made with ex-husband Jim. On the Juicy Scoop podcast, when asked if she’d use the four remaining embryos she and Jim still have, the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she’d instead “just keep them frozen until eternity.” All three of the estranged couple’s children — twin boys Hart and Hayes, 19 months, and daughter Aspen, 3, were conceived via in vitro fertilization.

Meghan also noted amid her bitter marriage bustup, “I don’t know if I’m done having kids. I’m 35; my kids are little. I could totally have another kid and I do love the idea of a nuclear family. However, my kids are a lot of work. They’re young. And I need to get out of the weeds right now.” “So I couldn’t say no, but it’s not something I’m gunning for,” Meghan added. “I’m looking at my boobs and I’m like, ‘How ’bout a boob job instead?’ Honestly, I’m not making any kind of decisions about anything right now.”

The ex-Bravo star’s candid interview came after she accused Jim of running off with the woman they had a threesome with!

In her podcast “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Meghan claimed Jim, 49, was secretly dating the other woman, her former friend. A website ran photos that showed Jim with Kortnie O’Connor as they relaxed by the pool together in Cabo San Lucas last weekend. As Radar revealed, Page Six gave O’Connor’s identity and reported that she’s appeared in Playboy.

But a Jim rep told the website about the Cabo getaway, “Despite the picture Meghan is trying to paint, right now Jim and Kortnie are just pals who enjoy hanging out with each other; they are not dating. And if Jim was dating her or someone else, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

And Jim had earlier fired back against Meghan’s allegation, explaining to Us Weekly, “I’m tired of the lies for publicity. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

He added, “As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating?”

Edwards noted to Us that he filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. “Meghan has filed as well,” he said. “The marriage is and has been over.”

“How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?” In her podcast, Meghan told Brooke Burke and intimacy coach Lila Darville, “I have been going through a tumultuous time in my personal life with my divorce and my kids — trying to figure out custody.”

She told them that she learned of her ex’s new girlfriend on Sunday, January 19, and has since been replaying every part of their rocky relationship. Meghan explained the mindset she was in when she had the threesome with Jim and the woman, five years ago.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that [Jim] had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome, and I thought about it and I thought, ‘Ok, maybe, yeah sure.’ So, we decided to have a threesome — a consensual, adult decision — with a friend of mine. I felt very conformable with her,” Meghan said, adding that for a long time, she felt “ashamed” about the sexual encounter.

Over the next few years, following the threesome, Meghan said her friendship with the woman somewhat fizzled out, and every time she and Jim ran into her, both the woman and Jim acted awkwardly. She also noticed that the woman was always showing off expensive new cars, watches and gifts, despite the fact that she didn’t have a job.

The former baseball star filed for divorce from Meghan in October 2019, after she accused him of cheatingon her with their kids’ nanny. Jim vehemently denied sleeping with the nanny, but admitted he had an inappropriate sexting relationship with a woman while he and Meghan were still together. Towards the end of the podcast episode, Meghan broke down crying. “I texted her,” she said of “the threesome girl.”

“I’m an adult, I’m okay with people moving on. We’re getting divorced, but like why couldn’t you have said to me as a friend?” Meghan continued, through tears. “Why does [she] have to go back to this low-hanging fruit? Like, can’t she go find somebody else?” The star accused her ex of being “disrespectful” and said that what he and the woman did was pure “betrayal.”

“I think they’ve probably had sex more than one time,” she admitted. Jim has deleted all the photos of Meghan from his Instagram.