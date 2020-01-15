Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is building an underground bunker in Wyoming to protect his famous family, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

The paranoid rapper, 42, ponied up $15 million for a second ranch in the Cowboy State, tipsters said.

“Kanye’s long-term plan includes building a bunker that will keep him and his family safe,” spilled an insider. “He’s planning on laying out millions more for a state-of-the-art shelter beneath the main house where he and his family can escape any danger.”

Kanye is said to be sparing no expense to make the new space comfortable for his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian, 39, and their four young children.

“They have enough provisions for months!” the insider spilled.

As Radar readers know, Kanye may have a case for shelling out some big bucks to keep the family safe.

It has only been three years since Kim’s horrific Paris robbery, in which robbers targeted the reality star after seeing her ritzy jewelry collection on social media.

They followed her for days before jumping her at her hotel suite when her bodyguard was gone and she was completely alone.

“They wanted my ring and my jewelry, so I didn’t fight back I just gave them everything and they tied me up,” Kim reflected during a recent E! True Hollywood Story interview. “They wrapped duct tape over my eyes and my mouth.”

Kim has previously revealed that in that moment, she was sure she was going to die. All she could do then, was try to stay calm and pray.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life, just thinking that, you know, you’re about to die. You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you and kill you,” she says.

After the robbers left, Kim was able to wriggle her hands out of the ties and run to the balcony to call for help. For months after she was rescued, she continued to deal with anxiety and sleeping issues, and decided to make a complete change to her lifestyle, focusing more on family and less on material goods.