Joe Who? Teresa Giudice Spends More Time With 'Tony The Pool Boy' The 'RHONJ' star and Delorenzo enjoyed the holiday festivities with her family.

Teresa Giudice celebrated Christmas Eve with a few of her loved ones, including her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Delorenzo!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s former beau used social media to document the festive night.

Anthony revealed on Instagram that he spent the holiday with Teresa, her father, her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Together they drank wine, posed for photos and poked fun at each other.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice, was deported to Italy in October. Joe and Teresa’s four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audrina, 10 — flew to the European country right before Christmas to celebrate with their dad.

In one post, Teresa’s brother jokingly calls Anthony a “pool boy,” referencing a recent RHONJ episode on which Teresa hired him to fix up her backyard, sparking his new nickname, “Tony the Pool Guy.”

Later in the show, Anthony confessed he and Teresa “might have kissed” back when they were high school lovers.

Just four days after Joe and Teresa, both 47, announced their divorce on Tuesday, December 17, Teresa was spotted with her ex Anthony on a breakfast date.

The couple were snapped looking cozy and laughing while out in her New Jersey neighborhood. Though they appeared to be a couple — the two even wore matching black outfits and sunglasses — Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard, nixed all rumors of a romance, insisting the pair’s friendship is platonic.

“People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” Anthony also told Us Weekly.

Radar exclusively learned the outing was just a gimmick.

“It’s not true, they are not dating,” a source exclusively had told Radar. “It’s a diversion. Teresa will never be that public about who she is with.”

Teresa seems to be in good standing with her former flames. When Andy Cohen asked about the status of her relationship with her 26-year-old boy toy Blake Schreck, she said that they were still “friends.”

It remains to be seen if Teresa and Joe can manage to stay on good terms following the implosion of their 20-year marriage. Despite their divorce drama, they continue to co-parent their daughters, and sources had said they are committed to remaining friends.