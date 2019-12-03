Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles Enjoys Steamy Beach Vacation With Boyfriend Amid Brother’s Triple Murder Case The Olympic gymnast has not paid her sibling’s $1 million bail after his arrest.

Simone Biles is leaving her troubles behind and enjoying a romantic beach vacation with her boyfriend as her eldest brother sits behind bars.

The record-breaking Olympic gymnast shared steamy Instagram snaps of her time in Belize, posing with her man, Stacey Ervin, and showing off her toned body in a variety of stylish swimsuits.

“I can’t belize you’re mine,” Biles captioned a shot of her sitting on Ervin’s shoulders.

“Adult swim,” she captioned another of the two making out in their bathing suits.

As she soaks up the sun across the globe, Biles’s brother Tevin Biles-Thomas awaits his trial. RadarOnline.com previously reported the athlete’s sibling was arrested on August 29 and charged with triple murder for the killings of Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21. Police claimed he shot up a party in a Cleveland AirBnB on New Year’s Eve, leaving the three men dead and two others injured.

Biles-Thomas pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is currently being held on a $1 million bond in Ohio.

Biles has not paid for her sibling’s bond, but after news broke of his arrest, she took to Twitter to voice her sadness.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she wrote on September 2. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”