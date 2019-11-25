To the average outsider, Hollywood is all about the glitz and the glamour, but there are also the gory killings that seem straight out of the movies. From stalkers to jilted lovers, the reasons are varied but the results are always the same. Death stalks the streets of Hollywood.

MORE: Simone Biles Breaks Silence On Brother’s Triple Murder Arrest: ‘My Heart Aches’

For example, why did someone murder Notorious B.I.G.? What was going through Phil Hartman’s wife’s mind when she shot and killed him? Was Natalie Wood murdered? And just who was the Black Dahlia?

MORE: Suicide Or Murder? Marilyn Monroe’s Death Scene Was ‘Staged,’ Podcast Reveals

Take a dive into the gallery to learn more about the dark underbelly of Tinseltown, how dreams turned into nightmares and why the truth is often far stranger than fiction.