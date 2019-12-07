Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Closer Than Ever? Matt Roloff's Galpal Caryn Chandler Addresses Engagement Rumors

Matt Roloff‘s longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler caused a stir by addressing engagement rumors raised by a fan.

Caryn recently posted a photo of herself holding baby Lilah, Matt’s son Zach and his wife Tori‘s daughter and wrote as a caption, “Sugar & spice & everything nice. Welcome to the world baby girl! Newest Roloff is here and I didn’t want to let go.”

Followers were thrilled but one person got personal and commented about Caryn’s status, “Thought I saw a ring on that left finger. 🙏.”

But Caryn responded, “hahah. No – we r just enjoying life with no rush – I promise to let ya know if that changes tho 😘.”

But it’s clear she’s an integral part of the famous family as on Friday, Dec. 6, she posted a photo of herself, Matt, and his other Zach and Tori grandchild, adorable Jackson, 2.

Little People, Big World stars Matt, 58, and his ex-wife Amy, 55, were married for 28 years but split in 2015.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Amy accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn before their divorce.

In her tell-all book A Little Me, Amy shared with fans her belief that he’d had an inappropriate relationship with Caryn for years while the two were still married.

Amy wrote, “Matt and our farm manager [Caryn], who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

After the beloved LPBW couple divorced, Matt and Caryn publicly came out as a couple.

Following the furor over Amy’s book allegation, the reality TV dad Instagrammed a photo of a full moon and tagged Caryn, claiming that he would be taking the “high road.”

And it appeared Amy, Matt, and Caryn buried the hatchet right before Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 22, Matt posted an Instagram photo of himself joyously posing with his ex-wife, little Jackson, and his galpal.

Baby Lilah’s birth on Nov. 19 seems to have brought everyone together.

Amy found love as well after her split from Matt and is now engaged to longtime beau Chris Marek.

But Amy has endured a slew of drama with Matt and Caryn. The two took over the family pumpkin patch as Amy was sidelined from it this year amid her mother passing away.

Still, it looks like Amy and Chris will beat Caryn and Matt to the altar as the latter couple is nowhere near engaged.