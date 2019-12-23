Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hollywood Producer Franco Porporino is closing out the decade on a positive note and gave RadarOnline.com a sneak peek into projects he has coming up in the new year.

Porporino was the force in resurrecting the Discovery Channel’s hit series American Chopper and he told Radar exclusively that he’s about to do it again with a secret project.

“He’s a master blacksmith,” he teased about the mystery subject of his new reality show who will be returning to television for the first time since 2012.

“He’s the real deal and he’s what TV needs on cable right now,” he told Radar about a production he has in development.

Porporino continued, “Getting Paul Tetul Sr. back on the air was a massive challenge, but I made it work and I’ve made it work in my new project that is going to blow viewers away.”

Porporino, who is a consulting producer on A&E’s Live PD and Live Rescue, opened up about his plans to bring quality content to the many new streaming platforms.

“Television has changed. Streaming services have taken over,” Porporino said.

He previously told Radar that he credited comedian George Lopez with his Hollywood success.

“I would never be where I am today without George Lopez,” Porporino said.

He opened up about his long but hard-working road to success.

“It’s been a challenging road for me to get where I am today,” Porporino told Radar. His IMDB page revealed he had a role in the 2019 hit movie The Irishman, but producing was his main focus.

“Nothing has been easy, but it’s also rewarding learning all the lessons as I continue to grow as a producer. My career took off exponentially when my manager Hans Schiff (former partner at CAA) took me on. Hans has 25 years in the business and he’s someone I truly respect.”

Porporino is also represented by UTA and Darin Frank of Sloane, Offer and Webber, LLP.

“I have the dream team,” Porporino told Radar. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work, but now I am fortunate and blessed to make some great TV with my amazing team.”