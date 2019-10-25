Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hollywood Producer Franco Porporino’s hot restaurant in New Jersey is creating serious buzz — and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the big redesign!

Fresco Da Franco, the celebrity hot spot eatery in the heart of Montclair, New Jersey and a Real Housewives of New Jersey filming favorite, underwent a renovation that elevated the elegance of the restaurant.

American Copper producer Porporino splits his time between New Jersey and Los Angeles as he expands his Hollywood production empire, but his heart remains with the restaurant.

“Franco has brought something uniquely different to New Jersey and there are rumors of an L.A. location coming as well,” an insider told Radar.

The newly renovated restaurant combines a sexy new decor with classic accents.

With LED recessed lighting, pop up art and crystal chandeliers, guests sit in a room of refinement.

The seasonal menus at Fresco Da Franco are a family project between Porporino and his mother, Mamma Giuseppina.

His eatery has been a hub for major reality productions. “This is one of the hubs where the Real Housewives of New Jersey films,” Porporino told Radar.

Along with RHONJ, Love & Hip Hop and several other reality programs have filmed in the famed eatery.

“Fresco Da Franco is a very special place for me,” Porporino told Radar.

“I’ve forged so many amazing relationships here over the past seven years and it’s become a staple in North Jersey.“

“My experience from hosting some of the hottest places in New York City, including Cirpiani Downtown, inspired me to bring that to New Jersey. I wanted to give New Jersey that New York, Beverly Hills feel on the boutique Church Street. It wasn’t easy to build that type of clientele but with my amazing talented mother and my loyal staff we have truly created something very special.”

Porporino described the draw for the restaurant.

“On Saturday nights, we turn into a full-blown supper club. The music starts at 9 PM and the energy the room has is amazing. Everyone gets up and starts dancing and they all leave with a memorable experience,” he told Radar. “I feel that when dining out, it should be an experience. It’s not just about the food and service it’s about the energy and the experience in the room. We have something different and it’s not for everyone. We have a very very loyal following that understands our brand and what we stand for.”

Porporino said that his seventh anniversary is coming up in January, and the restaurant will be hosting a black tie, closed-door celebrity red carpet event.