Hoda Kotb Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend After 6 Years: ‘Joel Proposed!’ Love birds raise two young daughters together.

Hoda Kotb is engaged!

The star announced the happy news on the Today show this Monday, November 25. “Joel proposed in Mexico,” she said of longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two have been together since 2013 and have two adopted daughters together, Hope and Haley Joy.

Kotb, 55, has previously spoken of their relationship, telling Andy Cohen in a 2018 interview that she and Schiffman, 61, would likely end up like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for 35 years without saying “I do.”

To Kotb’s surprise, however, Schiffman popped the question during a romantic beach getaway earlier this month!

On the show this morning, she showed off her massive diamond ring to her co-hosts, who all cheered and congratulated her on what will be her second marriage.

Moments later, Today posted the news on their Instagram, along with two photos of the happy couple on the day of the proposal.

“Congratulations are in order for @hodakotb and #JoelSchiffman, who are now … ENGAGED!” they wrote in the caption.

The only thing left to do now, Kotb told her Today pals, is telling her daughters that mom and dad are finally getting hitched!