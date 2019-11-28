Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Oh, Baby! Anna Duggar Gives Birth To 6th Child Amid Hubby Josh's New Scandal

Oh, Baby! Anna Duggar Gives Birth To 6th Child Amid Hubby Josh's New Scandal

Oh, Baby! Anna Duggar Gives Birth To 6th Child Amid Hubby Josh's New Scandal Daughter born after husband’s sexcapdes and federal investigation.

Anna Duggar gave birth to her sixth baby, a daughter, amid her husband Josh Duggar’s new scandal.

The couple announced that they welcomed Maryella Hope Duggar on November 27 at 9:12 a.m. The little girl weighed eight pounds two ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long,” Josh, 31, and Anna, 31, told Us Weekly.

“Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

Josh and Anna are already parents to Mackenzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 2.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, KNWA confirmed through a Homeland Security Investigation spokesperson that Josh’s car lot, Wholesale Motorcars, was visited as part of an ongoing investigation recently.

The federal agency had yet to provide any further details because “no charges” had been filed.

Just days before she gave birth, a source revealed exclusively to Radar that Anna lost one of their children while at a theme park hours after the news broke about Josh’s latest scandal.

According to an eyewitness at the Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri, Anna grew “concerned” on Wednesday, Nov. 20 when she couldn’t find one of her young daughters.

“Josh and Anna were sitting on the asphalt within the park while their kids ran around from ride to ride. It was so weird that they were a bit far from their kids, but all of a sudden Anna was looking really frantic,” said the onlooker.

The witness continued: “They were all concerned. But then Jim Bob Duggar found her in the butterfly ride and told Anna, who was relieved.”

As Radar readers know, this is the second time in two months that Anna lost a child. The first scary incident occurred last month when the family was visiting sister Jinger Duggar in Los Angeles.

While at the Autry Museum, an eyewitness also noticed Anna appearing “frantic” while looking for her two-year-old son, Mason. It turned out Jinger was able to spot the toddler in another room of the museum.