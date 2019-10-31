Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Win For Rosie's Daughter! Chelsea Gets Her Last Name Back After Messy Divorce O’Donnell, 22, finalized her divorce from Nick Alliegro this month.

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter is taking the former TV host’s name back after her bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Chelsea, 22, was stuck in a nasty court battle against her now ex-husband, Nicholas Alliegro, for over the past year. Now, according to a new court document filed on October 28, Radar has learned that Rosie’s once-estranged daughter is now officially able to begin taking on her adoptive mother’s last name again.

“The findings of fact, conclusion of law and judgment of divorce entered in the above-entitled action on October 7, 2019 awards Petitioner the right to use a former legal surname of O’Donnell,” the October 28 document stated.

As Radar readers know, Chelsea finally reached a settlement with Alliegro in their divorce battle in August. The settlement came after Rosie’s daughter accused Alliegro of refusing to return her possessions and dog to her.

Chelsea welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Rose last December. The birth of the 22-year-old’s first child also caused conflict in the divorce proceedings. Chelsea and Alliegro underwent DNA testing to prove that Chelsea’s now-boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa, was the father of the child.

The divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Radar readers recall, the former View host went through a rough patch with her daughter in 2015. Chelsea fled Rosie’s Nyack, New York home, prompting the television personality to release a statement saying she ran away. Chelsea, however, claimed she was thrown out.

A series of texts Chelsea handed over to the Daily Mail Online showed that the female comedian allegedly threatened her daughter to attend a therapy program or else.

But in the last year, Chelsea and Rosie appear to have reconciled. After the birth of Chelsea’s daughter, Rosie took to Instagram to excitedly announce her first grandchild.