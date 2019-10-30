Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cheater, Cheater! Ozzy Osbourne Had A ‘Crazy Train’-Load Of Lovers Wife Sharon knew all, but kept the dirty details a secret.

Ozzy Osbourne’s former mistress Michelle Pugh finally came forward to spill secrets about their affair, but RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the steamy details barely scratch the surface of the rock star’s sexual shenanigans.

“There were MANY other mistresses,” an insider told Radar about the 70-year-old heavy metal idol.

The source said Ozzy’s wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon, 67, knew about his flings, and went to great lengths to keep his endless indiscretions from the public!

“There was a woman at his recovery meeting who overdosed and died — and Sharon accused him of sleeping with her!” said the source. “She literally made him go to a different meeting because of her.”

Sharon later admitted she fed Ozzy extra sleeping pills so he would drowsily confess his infidelities.

As Radar reported, Ozzy and Sharon’s 37-year marriage supposedly hit the skids in 2016 after she found emails he had sent to mistress Pugh, a hairstylist, leading her to boot him from their L.A. mansion. But even Sharon confessed she knew the cheating didn’t end there!

“There wasn’t just one woman, there were six of them,” she said of her husband’s bottomless betrayals. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here” in L.A., “and then our cook!”

Ironically, when Ozzy and Sharon initially began dating he was still with first wife, Thelma Riley.

As Radar recently reported, after the relationship, Pugh fell into a deep depression that forced her to claw her way “out of the darkness!”

Pugh said her affair with the singer began in late 2011 after she first colored his hair — but it came to a screeching halt when Sharon got wind of the secret love scandal.

Despite the couple’s rocky history, insiders said the two will never part.

“Sharon knows where all the bodies are buried,” snitched the source. “It’s too scary for him to leave her!”

Ozzy didn’t respond to Radar’s request for comment.