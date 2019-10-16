Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ozzy Osbourne’s Ex-Lover Breaks Silence About Their Secret Affair Michelle Pugh says life after the rocker has been ‘one disaster after another.’

Cheater Ozzy Osbourne’s ex-mistress, Michelle Pugh, is finally speaking out on her affair with the rocker that left her down, depressed and clawing her way “out of the darkness!”

In a recent revealing Instagram post, the celebrity hair colorist unearthed a picture from three years ago — when the couple called it quits after Osbourne, 70, had allegedly been sleeping around behind wife Sharon’s back — and said: “The last three years have been one disaster after another.”

Pugh said her affair with the “Crazy Train” singer began in late 2011 after she first colored his hair — but it came to a screeching halt when his wife, Sharon, 67, got wind of the secret love scandal.

“His phone numbers would change every 30 to 60 days,” said a source. “He’s cemented into a life that Sharon’s controlling.”

After Osbourne broke things off with Pugh and the affair went public, the insider said the celeb stylist fell into a “deep depression.”

Added the source: “Her career exploded. She couldn’t even take new clients.”

According to Pugh’s post, she “gained 30lbs … quit two jobs” and “searched for love in all the wrong places.”

Finally bouncing back, Pugh proclaimed: “To the haters, go F yourself. I am here and I’m doing me.”

Neither of the Osbourne responded to RadarOnline.com’s requests for comment.