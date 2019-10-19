Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ashley Martson & Jay Smith Break Up Months After Getting Back Together

Ashley Martson & Jay Smith Break Up Months After Getting Back Together

Ashley Smith (formerly Martson) and Jay Smith have broken up months after quietly rekindling their relationship in the summer.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, Ashley revealed she’d given Jay another chance after their last breakup.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” the TLC star exclusively told In Touch.

The renewed love, however, was short-lived because he got another woman pregnant.

“What my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant,” she added.

The 33-year-old explained that her ex, 22, plans on getting a DNA test, but his acts of infidelity remain.

“I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on,” she said. “I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

Ashley also expressed her anger via a post on her Instastory.

“Stop making girls get abortions because you’re a whore,” she wrote in one post.

“Saddened to reveal we got back together AGAIN and now we have split AGAIN,” the reality star continued, adding a link to her statement to In Touch.

A third post read, ” After officially getting back together again, I heard Kay got ANOTHER girl PREGNANT.”

In the final post, Ashley included a screenshot of her incoming calls, which featured missed calls from Jay and an unknown number, which she claims is also her husband.

“Bro you called me then I told you off and blocked you so you started calling me blocked” she wrote. ” After telling me her and her aunt beat your down because you blocked her when she told you. Man up! This is my last post about him. I’m done and deserve so much more.”

Jay has since denied the cheating allegations as well as the rumors he got another woman pregnant.

“That’s a lie,” Jay said in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

Ashley and Jay’s on-and-off romance has been plagued with drama.

The first sign of disorder occurred just a day after their Las Vegas wedding when Ashley caught him talking to another woman on the dating app Tinder.

She kept it together for 8 months before filing for divorce in January 2019, but the petition was in place for all of two weeks. The couple had reunited and she withdraw her legal request.

Roughly three months later, on April 23, 2019, the reality star filed for divorce for the second time.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, she admitted Jay cheated on her again.

Later, in an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, it was revealed he cheated on her in barbershop bathroom.

The case is still in progress.

When Martson spoke to Radar, she confessed she didn’t want to get back with her husband, but that option wasn’t yet ruled out.

“I don’t want to say never,” she said. “But I don’t think so.”

Unfortunately, the couple continued to fight and Protection From Abuse Order was issued against Jay who had moved on to then girlfriend Kayla O’Brien.

Last month, Kayla put an end to their relationship because she “always did way more for him” than he did for her,” she exclusively told Radar.

“Deep down, I think he is a good person, but he’s just lost,” she explained at the time. “He was just moving on his own motives and I had mine as well. We’re different people, who value different things.”

Around the time of Kayla’s interview, Jay, who had previously violated the PFA, was spotted once more with Ashley as they attended the same event.

When asked about her thoughts, Kayla responded, “God help him if he’s messing with Ashley again. All I can think of is all the hard work to reverse the damage.”

“There’s a current PFA. If she turns on him again he’s so f**ked,” she continued, ” I don’t know why he would put himself in that position… I feel sorry for him.”