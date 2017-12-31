Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Missing From Kourtney Kardashian Photo Of Family Women

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of the family women on Saturday—but pregnant Kylie Jenner was missing. Also, Kendall Jenner, whom fans think could be pregnant after the model posted a huge stomach photo, was hiding her lower half in the new picture!

In the Instagram shot between two Christmas trees, Kourtney, 38, is holding daughter Penelope with sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and mother Kris Jenner standing next to Kim’s daughter, North.

Kylie, who was MIA for the earlier family Christmas card, was also conspicuously absent from Kourtney’s new picture. Joking about it, Kourtney wrote as a caption, “‘When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo.”

Some of Kourtney’s followers noticed, as one wrote, “Kylies pregnant so she’s not around.” Another noted, “Can we point out Kylie hasn’t been in absolutely any pictures they’ve been posting for months,” and someone else responded on Instagram, “Kylie looking big as hell probably that’s why lol.”

PHOTOS: Falling Stars! Kim & Khloe, Kylie & Kendall’s Fans All Turning Against Them In Public — 9 Shocking Displays Of Hate

Indeed, it’s been reported that Kylie, 20, may have gained a whopping 40 pounds during her pregnancy. Because she’s the biggest she’s ever been, a source told Life & Style, Kylie has been hiding out!

The source revealed that Kylie, who is expecting with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, is asking friends for their opinions about her body.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 22, was standing behind her sisters in Kourt’s new holiday photo so her controversial stomach wasn’t visible. The model shocked fans on Friday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a huge belly—and her fans want to know if she, too, is with child!

PHOTOS: Kylie & Kendall To Kim: We’re Hot, You’re Not!

“Are u pregnant?” one follower asked Kendall. Another wrote, “I guess another prego?” Other comments followed, including people writing, “Why does she look pregnant?”; “Her tummy looks big”; “The cutest pregnant woman ever”; “I wish you all the best”; “U PREGNANT?”; “Is it Kendall or Kylie that’s pregnant?”; “Is she prego for sure like what”; and “Looks very pregnant to me.” Kendall has been dating basketball player Blake Griffin.

PHOTOS: Meow! Blac Chyna & Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Catfight Takes A Turn For The Worse After ‘KUWTK’ Star’s 18th Birthday — 13 Instagram Disses

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is burgeoning, with Khloe, 33, expecting her first child with basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kim, 37, and rapper husband Kanye West, 40, looking forward to meeting their third baby soon, a girl who will be delivered via a surrogate mom. The daughter will join Kim and Kanye’s daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

But Kylie has still not officially confirmed her pregnancy, and Kendall appears to be playing with her fans over the bump-y appearance of her belly!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.