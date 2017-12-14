Mama Khloe! Did Kardashian Just Reveal Her Pregnancy In This Shocking Video?

Did Khloe Kardashian just reveal her pregnancy in a shocking video from Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

On the latest show teaser, the Revenge Body star is seen attending a party with her friends and family when she suddenly shares some exciting news. While her words are not revealed to fans, it’s clear that everyone is excited by her confession.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian smile with joy and best friend Malika Khadijah runs to hug a very happy Khloe, 33. “Are you kidding me?” she exclaims.

“Oh my god!” yells Kourtney, 38.

Kris Jenner then breaks down in tears.

“Did you not know?” asks Kim, 37. “No!” exclaims Kris, 61, between sobs.

Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, also makes a surprise appearance, yet is not present during the possible baby confession.

Apart from the obvious baby drama, there is one more thing clearly shocking about the clip: Kylie Jenner is nowhere to be seen!

The pregnant 20-year-old does not even appear backstage during the show teaser, and is only referred to in the clip when momager Kris calls her cell and screams “What? Should we have her arrested?” before walking off camera.

