Khloe Kardashian Exhausted, Riddled With Anxiety During Rough Pregnancy

Much like her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian’s road to baby has been a total nightmare!

Not only is the 33-year-old first-time mom “tired” and “unmotivated,” she’s feeling anxious and isolated in her NBA-player boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s adopted hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, sources told RadarOnline.com.

“Her anxiety is going from bad to worse,” a source claimed. “She’s lonely being away from her family.”

Kardashian is also crushed by fans who make fun of her curvy pregnancy figure.

“There’s the body-shaming, which has been off the charts lately,” the source added. “She can’t wait for this pregnancy to be over and done with.”

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian suffered horrific morning sickness through her first trimester, and has complained about thinning hair to friends.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, who is also expecting her first child, has been crying over her pregnancy weight gain, a source claimed.

“She’s at a very low point right now,” source said. “She is really bummed out.”

