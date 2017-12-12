Pregnant Khloe Can’t Stand Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson’s ‘Immature’ Friends

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian is “fed-up” with Tristan Thompson‘s rowdy friends, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 33-year-old reality star — who has the “baby blues” due to mood swings and lack of sleep — is losing patience with her NBA player boyfriend’s pals and their antics.

A source revealed: “Tristan and his friends stay up late into the night playing video games and generally causing chaos, and Khloe can’t stand it.”

“Their Cleveland place is on the smaller side, and she can hear everything and can’t get to sleep.

“She finds their behavior completely immature and selfish, and she’s not afraid to tell Tristan that, either.”

To make matters worse, Kardashian has been suffering from serious morning sickness during her pregnancy.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that the mom-to-be was desperate to marry Thompson, 26, before she gives birth to their child.

The couple is expecting a baby boy in 2018.

