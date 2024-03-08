Khloe Kardashian Not Gunning for Higher Salary on 'The Kardashians' Despite Rumors
Khloé Kardashian may have missed the People's Choice Awards but she was quick to hop on Instagram to humbly thank fans for her sixth Reality TV Star of the Year Award.
"I don't feel worthy," she told her 311 million followers. While rumors swirled that Khloe was gunning for more money after her fan-favorite title, a source connected to the family told RadarOnline.com the accusations aren't true.
Insiders claimed the 39-year-old knows she's a big draw for viewers of Hulu's The Kardashians — and she wants her salary to reflect that.
"Khloe feels like she carries the whole show and this award is proof of that," a source told Star magazine. "She wants to be rewarded."
When the famous family initially inked their $100 million deal, Khloe revealed that they shared the money evenly, saying at the time, "We're all equals." Years later, the insider alleged Khloe had changed her tune.
"It's not that she worried about money," explained the source. "It's a sign of respect."
However, the source told us that the women are "all equally invested" in the show in different ways, and Khloe knows and respects that. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Kris Jenner's third daughter is not seeking a higher payday than her sisters or their momager.
While the report claimed that Khloe had yet to persuade Kris, who's wary of igniting another family feud by giving one daughter a bigger chunk, our insider charged, "it's not true."
The Kardashians has already been on Hulu for four seasons, making its debut in 2022 after the family ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 14 years at E!
Kim shared the devastating news in a social media post.
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," the businesswoman stated.
"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.
"Our last season will air early next year in 2021."
"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim concluded.