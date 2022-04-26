Kim Kardashian Admits She Almost Stopped Filming 'KUWTK' Over Blac Chyna Drama & 'Toxic Environment' In Shock Testimony

Ciani brought up a particular message sent in February 2017, in which Kim stated she was going to take a break from filming KUWTK "until you guys figure out what you're going to do​​" because of the Chyna and Rob turmoil.

"Chyna will not be on our show," the text message read, according to Page Six. "And it's actually putting my brother in [a] bad position because he ends up crying all day saying the only reason she [Chyna] showed up was because she was filming."

As Radar previously reported, Chyna is suing Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kris Jenner for allegedly spreading rumors that she abused Rob, in turn, causing E! execs to pull the plug on her short-lived reality series.