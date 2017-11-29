Secret Ceremony! Inside Khloe & Tristan’s Shotgun Wedding In Vegas

Khloe Kardashian will finally marry her baby daddy, NBA baller Tristan Thompson in a shotgun wedding, and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details inside the secret ceremony set to take place in Sin City!

The two have decided to get hitched away from the TV cameras, in an intimate, private ceremony, before the birth of their first child, a source reveals.

“They’ll do the fancy, money-spinning event at a later date,” an insider told Radar. “But before that it’ll be a very small affair – quite possibly in Vegas – where they can get the formalities out of the way.”

As Radar has reported, Khloe is “desperate” to marry Thompson, 26, before her due date, and fears without a ring on her finger, he could leave her at any moment.

Now, it finally seems like the Cleveland Cavaliers star is ready to say, “I do”.

“Neither of them wants to welcome their first child into the world if they’re not married first,” the source added.

Kardashian has already been through a lavish wedding, and look how that turned out. Her seven-year marriage to former NBA player Lamar Odom fell apart after Odom — who allegedly cheated on the reality star multiple times while the two were together — overdosed at a Brothel outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2015.

The baby is due sometime early next year, and for Kardashian and Thompson, who have been guarded about the pregnancy – and haven’t even publicly announced it yet, a marriage out of the spotlight is not a stretch.

“It’s a beautiful way of proving they’re about more than celebrity and glamour with this romance, too.”

