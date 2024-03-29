Khloe Kardashian’s Fashion Company Fighting Cancer-Stricken Ex-Employee in Court Over Discrimination Allegations

Khloe Kardashian’s fashion company Good American and her business partner Emma Grede are firing back at the lawsuit brought by an ex-employee who claimed she was fired for needing accommodations during cancer treatments. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Good American and Emma argued all actions taken were non-discriminatory and it would have been an "undue burden" to accommodate the employee's request.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, an ex-employee named Brooke sued Kardashian, Good American, and Grede for wrongful termination, cancer discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Khloe was not a named defendant in the lawsuit.

In her suit, Brooke said she was hired by Good Aerian in 2019. The ex-employee said she worked as a Marketing Coordinator for the fashion business and received glowing performance reviews. Brooke pointed out her bosses often told her she worked well “under pressure” and praised her for being a team player. Throughout her employment, she said she received multiple promotions and raises.

In June 2023, Brooke, who had previously been treated for cancer (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), said she provided her bosses with a doctor’s note stating she was under professional care and should work from home due to her being “immune compromised and sick.” In the note, the doctor said Brooke needed to complete a series of treatment before it was safe for her to return to the office. Brooke said she informed Good American on July 17, 2023, of her situation. She claimed her bosses threw a fit and started making negative comments about her need for accommodation.

Brooke said she was told her requests were “undermining the organization” and urged to take a medical leave instead of working remotely. The suit said the then-employee noticed the company posted a job posting for her position days after she submitted her request. The ex-employee said she submitted a second doctor’s note but it did little to help the situation.

Brooke claimed she was wrongfully terminated one month after letting her bosses know she needed to work remotely due to her cancer treatments. She was told it was part of a company-wide “layoff” but nobody else in her department was laid off. The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for the alleged discrimination.

In the newly filed response, Good American and Khloe’s business partner denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They argued, “Any acts or omissions by Defendants were not a proximate cause of any injuries alleged by Plaintiff.”

In addition, “Plaintiff is barred from claiming any injuries or damages because such injuries and damages are the sole, direct and proximate result of Plaintiff’s conduct.” Regarding the decision to terminate Brooke’s employment, the company said all actions were taken “in good faith for legitimate non-discriminatory reasons.” Good American said the decision was “done out of business necessity.”

The company also argued, “Plaintiff’s claims for failure to accommodate are barred because it would have been an undue burden to provide an accommodation to Plaintiff.” Khloe’s company demanded the entire suit be tossed and the ex-employee be ordered to pay its attorney fees.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Khloe recently came out on top in another lawsuit brought by her ex-assistant.