Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-assistant Drops Lawsuit Accusing Her of Being a Nightmare Boss, Having Him Work 12-Hour Days
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-assistant has dismissed the bombshell lawsuit accusing the Hulu star of failing to pay him proper wages and working him long hours every day.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Matthew Manhard informed the court he is dropping all claims against Kardashian without the chance to refile them in the future.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Manhard brought his lawsuit claiming he was fired after suffering a knee injury.
Manhard claimed he worked for Kardashian from January 2019 until November 2022.
The employee said he often worked more than 12 hours per day and over 40 hours per work — but never received overtime or provided the proper meal breaks.
Manhard said he took time off to deal with a dislocated and fractured kneecap that required surgery in May 2022. He said he believed Kardashian was frustrated with the injury and viewed him as disabled moving forward.
The employee said he tried to return to work in November 2022 but was told by Kardashian’s company they did not have any work for him. A couple of days later, Manhard said he was wrongfully terminated from his job.
Manhard claimed Kardashian’s actions caused him to loss income and his benefits. He said his professional reputation took a hit after being fired which caused him to suffer anxiety, anguish and mental suffering,
Kardashian denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case and demanded it be dismissed.
At the time the suit was filed, Kardashian’s rep said, "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.
The rep added, "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim Kardashian is facing her own lawsuit involving several of her ex-housekeepers who claim they weren’t paid properly.