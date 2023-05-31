Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Ex-assistant’s Lawsuit Accusing Her of Being a Nightmare Boss, Having Him Work 12-hour Days
Khloe Kardashian appears ready to fight her ex-household assistant in court after he accused her of failing to pay him proper wages and working him to the bone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Khloe said she denies all claims and allegations in the lawsuit brought by Matthew Manhard.
Earlier this year, Manhard sued claiming he was fired after suffering a knee injury and not properly paid wages due.
In his complaint, Manhard said he worked for Khloe from January 2019 until November 2022. He said he often worked in excess of 12 hours per day and over 40 hours per work but was not paid overtime nor was he provided the proper meal breaks.
On May 23, 2022, Manhard said he took time off to deal with a dislocated and fractured kneecap that required surgery. He said he believes Khloe viewed him as disabled after she was informed.
His suit claims he tried to return in November 2022 but was told Khloe’s company “did not have work” for him presently. A couple of days later, he said he was terminated.
Manhard claims Khloe’s actions have caused him a loss in earnings and other employment benefits — along with damage to his professional reputation. He said he has suffered anxiety, anguish, and mental suffering.
Khloe's rep said, "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.
The rep added, "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian family member battling her staff in court. In March, Kim Kardashian and several of her ex-housekeepers called off a trial over unpaid wages. The parties are working to settle the claims against Kim but a deal has yet to be reached.