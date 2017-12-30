Is Kendall Jenner Pregnant? Fans Marvel After She Posts Big Belly Pic

Is Kendall Jenner following in her sisters’ pregnant footsteps? The model posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Friday with a huge belly—and her fans want to know if she, too, is with child!

Kendall’s sister Kylie is expecting boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, while Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with lover Tristan Thompson’s child. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting via surrogate mother soon.

Now Kendall, 22, has sent her social media followers into a tizzy with the provocative picture that shows her in a tight polka dot dress. In the mirror selfie, her stomach looks enormous–which is unusual for the normally slim Keeping Up with the Kardashians and modeling star. As the Daily Mail pointed out, fans speculated from the photo whether Kendall could be pregnant like her sisters. However, Kendall mysteriously captioned her picture, “loner life.”

“Are u pregnant?” one follower asked. Another wrote, “I guess another prego?”

Other comments followed, including people writing, “Why does she look pregnant?”; “Her tummy looks big”; “The cutest pregnant woman ever”; “I wish you all the best”; “U PREGNANT?”; “Is it Kendall or Kylie that’s pregnant?”; “Is she prego for sure like what”; and “Looks very pregnant to me.”

Kendall has not commented on the speculation. She has been dating basketball player Blake Griffin.

As Radar readers know, Kylie, just 20, shocked fans by getting pregnant. Although Kylie still hasn’t officially confirmed she’s having a baby, a source told Radar her due date early next year.

Kendall’s older half-sister Khloe finally confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

To announce her happy news, Khloe, 33, proudly debuted her naked baby bump on social media before Christmas, placing both her hands and her boyfriend Thompson’s hands over her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized!,” Khloe wrote. “We are having a baby…I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!’ ” Meanwhile, Kim, 37, and rapper husband West, 40, are looking forward to meeting their third baby soon, a girl who will be delivered via a surrogate mom.

The daughter will join Kim and Kanye’s daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

Now Kendall has created mystery with her huge stomach. So, Radar readers, weigh in comments below—is she pregnant or is it a case of too much holiday food?!

