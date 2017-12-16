Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Due Date Is Revealed!

Kylie Jenner is going to have her baby soon after the holidays!

A source has exclusively told Radar Online that Jenner, 20, is expecting the little one on Feb. 4, making her already in her third trimester.

As Radar readers know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians TV star is having the baby with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

But she still hasn’t officially confirmed the news. It’s widely assumed Jenner is having a girl after she dropped a bunch of pink hints and even hinted at a female name.

The lipstick mogul keeps dropping as many expectant implications as she can to keep fans interested, revealing photos of a prominent baby bump.

According to a Radar source, Jenner is already spending $50,000 per month on her pregnancy needs.

Musician beau Scott, 25, wants to marry Jenner before the baby is born, Radar insiders have dished, but her family is becoming “very skeptical” of his parenting skills.

Now. Radar’s source says, fans should get ready for another child to join momager Kris Jenner‘s growing brood of KUWTK grandkids. Jenner is expecting her baby before Valentine’s Day!

