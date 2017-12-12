Did Kylie Jenner Secretly Reveal Her Baby Girl’s Name?

Kylie Jenner has named some of her signature lip kit colors after her famous family members. But did she slyly reveal the name of her and It's no secrethas named some of her signature lip kit colors after her famous family members. But did she slyly reveal the name of her and Travis Scott 's baby girl during a preview of her holiday products? Read RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out! Photo credit: BACKGRID

All signs point to yes after Jenner's debut of her seasonal collection of lipsticks, kyshadows and concealers bear many new female names. As Radar previously reported in September, Kylie is expecting a girl with boyfriend Travis Scott and has already started painting everything from her house to her nails pink

Jenner has always been passionate about including her family in her business. She has a successful joint line with her big sis, Khloe Kardashian , called In Love with the Koko.

She also drew inspiration for one of her original red lip shades, Mary Jo, from her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell. She also named another shade Dolce K, after her childhood dog.

So what names are featured on Kylie's list for her baby girl? If her makeup empire is any inspiration, two new colors featured in her holiday Nice palette are Holly and Ginger, fitting for a girl born in the winter.

Then there's an entire palette named Royal Peach. Peach could definitely be a nod to her daughter, who will for sure be treated like royalty. Photo credit: BACKGRID

North, 4, and Saint, 2, and Kourtney's youngest son Reign, 3. Jenner also promoted a new line of skin concealers, one of which is named Pearl. If Jenner settles for a one-syllable name, her little girl would already have something in common with her soon-to-be cousins, Kim's two kids,, 4, and, 2, and's youngest son, 3. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Other girl names Jenner is obviously a fan of are Amber, Angel and Hazel, all featured in her cosmetics line.

Rosie and Posie K are two other popular Kylie Cosmetics lip shades. Choosing from all of these names could be tough, but at least Jenner is going into motherhood prepared! Photo credit: Getty Images