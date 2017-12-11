Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Planning To Reveal Baby Bump In Rude Nude Photo Shoot thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Planning To Reveal Baby Bump In Rude Nude Photo Shoot

Pregnant reality star to strip down after months of hiding her growing belly.

By
Posted on
Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Planning To Reveal Baby Bump In Rude Nude Photo Shoot thumbnail
View gallery 11
E!/Instagram
Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Planning To Reveal Baby Bump In Rude Nude Photo Shoot
1 of 11

3 of 11

The reality star is said to be five months along in her pregnancy.

8 of 11

Rather than teaming up with a major publication, however, social media savvy Jenner wants to strip down for her devout followers — on Instagram!

10 of 11

"She wants to share it with her loyal social media followers instead," snitches the informant.
After months of keeping her growing baby bump under wraps, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively klever Kylie Jenner is planning up a grand scheme to reveal her baby bump via a completely nude photo shoot! Click through to find out more about the pregnant reality star's NSFW unveiling!

Photo credit: E!/Instagram

As readers know, Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.
The reality star is said to be five months along in her pregnancy.
Normally body confident Jenner has been hiding out ever since her secret was spilled.
Sources close to the situation previously revealed to Radar Jenner is mortified by her baby weight gain.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But Jenner is starting to become more comfortable in her skin and is ready to reveal her burgeoning baby bump to the world, an insider reveals!

Photo credit: MEGA

While some of her fans, friends and family may think her idea of going nude is rude, Jenner claims it'll be "tasteful."
Rather than teaming up with a major publication, however, social media savvy Jenner wants to strip down for her devout followers — on Instagram!
“She doesn’t want to do a magazine shoot — even though her mom keeps trying to push her in that direction because there’s more money in it."
"She wants to share it with her loyal social media followers instead," snitches the informant.
What do you think of pregnant Kylie Jenner's plan to go naked? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments