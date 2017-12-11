Hot Mama! Kylie Jenner Planning To Reveal Baby Bump In Rude Nude Photo Shoot

Photo credit: E!/Instagram
As readers know, Jenner, 20, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.
The reality star is said to be five months along in her pregnancy.
Normally body confident Jenner has been hiding out ever since her secret was spilled.
Sources close to the situation previously revealed to Radar Jenner is mortified by her baby weight gain.
But Jenner is starting to become more comfortable in her skin and is ready to reveal her burgeoning baby bump to the world, an insider reveals!
While some of her fans, friends and family may think her idea of going nude is rude, Jenner claims it'll be "tasteful."
Rather than teaming up with a major publication, however, social media savvy Jenner wants to strip down for her devout followers — on Instagram!
“She doesn’t want to do a magazine shoot — even though her mom keeps trying to push her in that direction because there’s more money in it."
"She wants to share it with her loyal social media followers instead," snitches the informant.
What do you think of pregnant Kylie Jenner's plan to go naked? Sound off in the comments!
