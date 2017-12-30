Has Kylie Jenner Gained A Whopping 40 Pounds During Pregnancy?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly staying away from social media because she’s gained a whopping forty pounds during her pregnancy! According to a Life & Style report, as noted on the In Touch website, a source said Kylie has lost her confidence because of the massive weight gain.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t appear on the Kardashian/Jenner family’s Christmas card, and her online presence has declined. The insider told Life & Style, “She feels huge. She hates being pregnant and says she’s never felt this fat in her life.”

The source revealed that Kylie, 20, who is expecting with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, is asking friends for their opinions about her body.

As Radar has reported, Kylie, the youngest in the famed reality TV clan, shocked fans by getting pregnant. Although Kylie still hasn’t officially confirmed she’s having a baby, a source told Radar her due date is early next year.

Before Christmas, the lipstick maven’s big sister Khloe, 33, finally confirmed she is expecting his first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. To announce her happy news, Khloe proudly placed both her hands and his over her baby bump with the caption, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby…I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

But apparently for her sister Kylie, who has been crying uncontrollably during her pregnancy, as a Radar source said, pregnancy has been more of a weighty nightmare!

