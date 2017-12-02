Meghan Markle’s Ex-Friend Disses Her After Prince Harry Engagement News

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their engagement, a close former pal has slammed the Suits star.

According to the Daily Mail, Ninaki Priddy, who was friends with Markle from childhood through the actress’ first marriage, now isn’t speaking to her.

Markle’s maid of honor Priddy told the Mail that she fell out with Markle after she disapproved of how her old friend broke up from her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Goes Back To Work After Nude Photo Scandal

“The person I knew is not there anymore. Meg used to tell me she couldn’t imagine a life without Trevor. She said if anything were to happen to him she wouldn’t be able to go on,” Priddy said.

“He cherished her, too. You should have seen the way he used to hold her face in his hands….It was such a shock when she told me they were getting divorced. After about three seasons of Suits, she called me and said she wanted me to know because it was going to come out in the papers,” Priddy recalled.

The Mail reported that although Priddy chose her words carefully, she implied that Markle changed after she became an actress on Suits and it wrecked the star’s marriage to Engelson.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Caught Getting Cozy With Her Bodyguard

Markle’s acting career travel kept her apart from Engelson during the marriage and Priddy told the publication, “I think there was an element of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for Meghan. The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.”

Also in the article, Priddy claimed Markle was “very calculated” in the way she handled people and always wanted to be famous. According to Priddy, when Markle came to town, she expected her old friend to drop everything to see her. They eventually stopped speaking.

Before she met Prince Harry, 33, Priddy said she saw that Markle, 36, had a book about his mother, Princess Diana, on her home bookshelf, and had fascination for England, wanting to stay in London for a month while still married to Engelson.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Claims ‘People Wanted To Kill Me!’

Radar recently revealed Markle’s shocking first wedding photos, in which she looked very much in love with Engelson.

But Priddy confided that Markle also had a fondness for The Princess Diaries, films about a commoner who becomes part of a royal family!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.