Meghan Markle’s First Husband Heads To Work As Ex Celebrates Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are It seems everyone is thrilled and excited about the royal announcement that after more than a year of dating,andare engaged . Well, everyone except maybe Markle’s ex-husband! Just who is he, how did he win over Markle, and what led to their divorce? Click through our RadarOnline.com gallery for the answers. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Trevor Engelson is an American actor, film producer and talent manager. At 41, he is five years older than his ex. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two met in 2004, then dated for six years before finally getting engaged in 2010. They tied the knot on September 10, 2011 in Jamaica, in front of 102 guests. That same year, Markle landed the role of Rachel Zane in the USA series Suits. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The marriage would last shorter than their courtship. In 2013, the couple divorced , citing “irreconcilable differences.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Friends at the time blamed their long-distance relationship for dooming the marriage. She worked on Suits in Toronto, while he stayed behind working in Los Angeles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

And though Markle was quick to end their union, Engelson may be the one getting the last laugh. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar has reported, Engelson is already planning a new sitcom based on his relationship with the soon-to-be princess. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The show is being described as the story of a divorced dad who has to share custody of his kids with the British Royal family after his ex-wife marries a prince. It sure sounds familiar, outside of the fact the two never had children together. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Engelson has built quite a career in Hollywood, producing films like License to Wed, starring Robin Williams, and All About Steve with Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper.