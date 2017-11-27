Shotgun Wedding? The Secret Behind Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Quickie Nuptials

Prince Harry is set to marry Suits actress Meghan Markle this spring following a short engagement. But why is the couple in such a hurry to walk down the aisle?

In the U.K., Markle can be granted a fiancé visa if she marries Prince Harry, 33 within six months of their engagement,, Radaronline.com has learned.

According to the U.K. Visa Bureau, in order to obtain a fiancé visa,”the sponsor and the applicant must intend to get married within a six-month period.”

Once the couple is married, the law states that Markle is not allowed to work for six months. As Radar previously reported, Markle quit her role on the television series Suits and moved to London earlier this month.

“Applicants must then apply for a marriage visa once married,” the UK Visa Bereau state. “Which if successful, can be held for a total of 60 months, with a renewal at 33 months before applicants become eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).”

While visa restrictions may be one of the reasons for a rushed wedding date, there are rumors that Markle could also be pregnant.

Harry and Markle met in London in July of 2016, and their relationship was confirmed that November.

They made their first appearance in Toronto at the annual Invictus Games this fall. Markle’s mother, Doria Radlan, was also in attendance.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry,” Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan said in a statement. “Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Markle was previously married to actor Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

