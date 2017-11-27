Markle Celebrates Engagement As Ex-Husband Plans Explosive TV Show On Her Life!

Prince Harry, 33, can save fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, from the vengeance of her angry ex-husband! Not even33, can save fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, from the vengeance of her angry ex-husband! Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, Engelson will stop at nothing to get back at his ex for dumping him for a royal. While Meghan seeing dating Harry almost three years after ending her two-year marriage to Engelson in 2013, he clearly has not gotten over the heartbreak!

The 41-year-old filmmaker is working with famed Hollywood producers and stars to create an explosive new show based on Meghan's career, life, and royal romance.

According to Deadline, the untitled project's plot will be: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder when an ex-wife marries a British prince. Sharing custody with the British Royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media is next level."

The tell-all show – which started as a cheeky joke from Engelson – is now a massive project that will be produced by Modern Family's Danny Zuker, New Girl's Jake Kasdan, and The Shannara Chronicles' Dan Farah!

As Deadline stated, "The comedy originated with Engelson who, in a conversation with fellow producer Farah, mused about what would've been if he and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with the British Royal family one day. Engelson and Farah liked the idea as a potential TV series which they pitched to WME."