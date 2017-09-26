Scheana’s Nightmare! Ex-Hubby Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Nasty Divorce

Scheana Marie moved on from her ex-husband Mike Shay, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the drug-addled musician is gearing up for his Vanderpump Rules return!

“Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval talk to Shay,” an insider told Radar. “He may make an appearance on season six!”

Marie, 32, and Shay, 29, tied the knot in 2014 but separated just two years later after Marie claimed her husband had substance abuse issues.

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Sizzles In Her Bikini

The reality star claimed that their divorce was “very amicable,” but she admitted that she “didn’t want to give $50,000 to a person with a drug problem” after their secret divorce file was uncovered in May.

Marie and Shay were forced to confront each other at the season five reunion and the musician swore off the show and his ex in an Instagram post shortly after the show aired.

PHOTOS: Scheana Shay’s Costar Claims Mike ‘Probably Knew What He’d Done That Created This’

Shay has since turned to Tinder for love while Marie has been pushing her new boyfriend, Robert Valletta, for an engagement ring.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.