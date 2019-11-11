Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bobbi Kristina’s Sad Last Days: Whitney Houston’s Tragic Daughter Had ‘Teeth Missing’ Before Death The Houstons were desperate to send Krissi to rehab, superstar’s girlfriend claims.

Whitney Houston‘s only child, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, was a bloody, toothless mess in the days before she was found nearly lifeless in the bathtub of her Atlanta-area home, the late superstar’s onetime lover, Robyn Crawford, claims in her new book.

In a copy of Crawford’s memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Houston’s close confidante says the deeply troubled Brown showed up to her aunt Pat Houston’s home in a shocking state one day in January 2015.

Brown showed up “at Pat’s front door, mouth bleeding, teeth missing, the hood of her car smashed in,” Crawford writes.

(Though Crawford doesn’t clarify what prompted the bloody scene, Brown did get into a car crash just four days before her medical crisis.)

The incident prompted Pat Houston to call her famous former sister-in-law’s longtime publicist, Lynne Volkman, and ask her to find a rehab facility for Brown, Crawford claims.

Sadly, it was too late. On January 31, 2015, she was found unconscious in her bathtub. Drugs were discovered in her system.

Brown slipped into a coma, and was taken off life support six months later.

She died died on July 26, 2015 at just 22.

Though he was never charged with a crime in her death, Brown’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found legally responsible for her demise, and ordered to pay her estate $36 million. He has not yet paid up.

Brown’s estate claimed in court documents that Gordon had injected her with a “toxic mixture”before her near drowning, and beat her on “numerous occasions.”

As Radar previously reported, Crawford confirmed in her book long-held rumors she had a sexual relationship with Houston during their decades-long friendship.