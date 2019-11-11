Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres PCA Daytime Talk Show Award

Wendy Williams is not Ellen DeGeneres’s biggest fan.

On her Monday, November 11 show, Williams, 55, shaded the beloved comedian over her People’s Choice Awards win, where she received the award for best Daytime Talk Show of 2019.

“Congratulations Ellen, you won again,” Williams said, rolling her eyes. “She’s the people’s choice… alright.”

DeGeneres’s show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was up against The View, Red Table Talk, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Today, Good Morning America, The Real, and The Wendy Williams Show.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, DeGeneres, 61, also won the award in 2018, and in 2017 she scooped her 20th People’s Choice Award, making her the most decorated PCA winner of all-time! Her 2017 PCA awards included Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Animated Movie Voice, and Favorite Comedic Collaboration.

DeGeneres said at the time: “20 is outrageous — this is really something that means more to me because it comes from the people. You are the people who are responsible for me being up here, so I say thank you people.”

While DeGeneres is evidently a crowd favorite, Williams does not seem to be part of her fanbase. The recently-separated star — who got her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame this 2019 — has personally been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards and one PCA Favorite Daytime TV Host award but has never taken home the prize. Her show has also been nominated for three NAACP awards, but has received no wins.