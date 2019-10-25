'RHOC' Alexis Bellino Screams At Mother On 'Marriage Boot Camp'

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ex-'RHOC' Star Alexis Bellino Screams At Mother On 'Marriage Boot Camp' ‘I'm not taking care of you anymore,’ the reality star says in shocking video.

Alexis Bellino is taking a stand against her mother.

In RadarOnline.com’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, The Real Housewives of Orange County star lashes out on her mother, Penelope, claiming she will no longer take care of her.

As Alexis walked toward her mother with a postcard in hand, her mom asked if she had also gotten a postcard for her as well — but it doesn’t appear she was ready for her daughter’s angry response.

“Mom, you’re your own person, I’m not taking care of you anymore,” the Bravo star said. “Go get your postcard.”

Her mom then responded, “You’re not listening to me…all i wanted to know if you already had it.”

Alexis reiterated her decision to no longer to tend to her mother.

“I’m not taking care of you anymore. I’m not gonna carry your postcard anymore,” she argued. “Go get your postcard because you always think I’m taking care of you. Get your postcard and write it down yourself.”

“Maybe it’s working, huh,” her mother replied sarcastically, before watching her daughter storm down the steps and away from her.

Later in the clip, the mother-daughter duo was spotted in their room.

Penelope tried to get clarification as to why was her daughter was upset.

“Because you always ask me to do everything,” replied the RHOC alum.

“I’ve never asked you to do anything,” her mom argued.

Then in a confessional, Alexis vented about the situation. “No one cared about me and about what my situation is and about what I’ve gone through in my life. So it’s all really about my mom,” she said.

As Penelope spoke to the cameras, she shared that she’s “not gonna talk to Lexi anymore” regarding her issues “because she doesn’t get it.”

At the clip’s end, Bellino declared once more, “I’m not doing a freaking thing for you again. You are taking care of yourself. I’m done.”

Following the premiere earlier this month, Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition has exploded with arguments.

As Radar previously reported, Aaron Carter, who has been having family issues , confronted his mother about her “lies” and her inability to take responsibility as the parent.

“The lies started when I was about 12 or 13 years old. I started inquiring about how much money I was making. I felt like you and dad and all you guys were lying to me.”

He also addressed the time she ignored his request to leave his boy band, but she disagreed. “No, we talked it out. We said we were going to do that one last tour.”

“I grew up being a people pleaser,: said a frustrated Aaron. “Of course, I’m going to want to f**king do it,” to which she responded, “You said you did. That’s a lie.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition next airs on WeTV on Friday, October 25 at 10pm ET/PT.