Pete Davidson Admits He’s Ready To Leave ‘SNL’: ‘They Think I’m F***ing Dumb’ Comedian gets candid about his love life and mental health struggles.

Pete Davidson’s last day on Saturday Night Live may be sooner than anyone thought.

The comedian, 26, confessed he’s tired of the “cutthroat” environment on the series, where he’s “painted out to be this big dumb idiot.”

During a sit-down interview with radio personality, Charlamagne tha God, Davidson revealed he’s outgrown the popular show.

When asked whether he’s ever spoken to Adam Sandler for advice about when and how to leave SNL, he responded candidly: “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

“Everyone is trying to be the next big thing. Like you’re not going to get coddled over there. You know, they don’t give a f**k at the end of the day. They think I’m f***ing dumb.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Davidson and Charlamagne the God, 41, discussed various life topics during their talk — including love.

Candid as ever, Davidson admitted he knew his relationship with Ariana Grande was over when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose.

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he said. “’That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

“I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here,” he explained.

He also addressed his recent breakup from model Kaia Gerber, explaining that “it just wasn’t the right place or the right time” for a relationship.

As Radar previously reported, the comic— who has openly discussed his struggles with mental health — told his sold out crowd at Carolines Broadway that he had spent some time at a treatment center.

When speaking to Charlamagne tha God, he further explained that he suffers from bipolar, borderline personality disorder and PTSD. He disclosed that he cuts his chest when he’s upset or has a manic episode. “It’s not awesome but the feeling of it after — you feel really stupid after but while you’re doing it, it feels really great,” he said.