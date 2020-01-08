Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kate Beckinsale Blasts Rumors She’s Dating Ex Pete Davidson’s Pal Machine Gun Kelly ‘Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening,’ she complains.

Kate Beckinsale is slamming rumors she’s dating her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s best friend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Beckinsale and Kelly, 29, raised eyebrows when they were photographed in Los Angeles leaving together in the same vehicle after a party for Sunday’s Golden Globes.

But the actress seemed to have gotten fed up with speculation when one of her Instagram followers made a comment she didn’t like.

“Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected,” the person wrote.

Beckinsale, 46, unleashed her fury in a scathing response.

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wild fires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and also please get a f**king life,” Beckinsale blasted.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Beckinsale and Davidson dated shortly after he split with Ariana Grande. The pair ended their fling last summer.

Davidson has since moved on with Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Beckinsale’s divorce from her estranged husband, Len Wiseman, was just finalized in the fall.