Prosecutors Slam Teen Text Killer’s Appeal In Boyfriend’s Shocking Suicide Case

No justice for Conrad Roy.

Michelle Carter filed an appeal for her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the bombshell court documents where the prosecutors slammed her efforts to avoid jail time in the Teen Text killer’s case.

Carter, who was 17 when her boyfriend committed suicide in 2014, argued that the Supreme Court of Massachusetts should overturn her conviction because she was “the first defendant to have been convicted of killing a person who took his own life, even though she neither provided the fatal means nor was present when the suicide occurred. Nothing in Massachusetts law made clear to 17-year-old Carter, or anyone else, that such circumstances could constitute involuntary manslaughter,” the documents filed on February 5, 2018, by her new attorneys stated.

PHOTOS: 30 Cold Blooded Murderers Who Were Women

“It will set precedent for who may be prosecuted for encouraging suicide with words alone,” Carter’s documents argued.

The prosecutor hit back, filing a response to Carter’s appeal, claiming that the Judge’s decision was sound.

“In any event, the trial judge found Carter guilty on both theories of involuntary manslaughter. While he discussed the ‘failure to act’ theory at some length, he also found that ‘instructing Mr. Roy to get back in his truck constituted wanton and reckless conduct by Ms. Carter,’” Bristol Assistant District Attorney Shoshana E. Stern wrote in the Commonwealth’s response.

The documents obtained by Radar stated: “This Court has found that the Commonwealth has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Carter’s actions — and also her failure to act, where she had a selfcreated duty to Mr. Roy, since she had put him into that toxic environment — constituted, each and all, wanton and reckless conduct,” and the prosecutors pointed out that Carter’s judge agreed with them in the case.

PHOTOS: Killer Moms! 15 Cold-Blooded Women Who Murdered Their Own Kids

“This Court further finds that the Commonwealth has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that said conduct caused the death of Mr. Roy.”

Carter’s new legal team, which included an attorney who defended the Boston Bomber, detailed why they believed Roy killed himself without her help, which he did in a Kmart parking lot where he died of carbon monoxide poisoning while sitting in his truck.

Carter’s attorney claimed: “Roy took his own life, after years of difficult struggle with personal problems that cannot be attributed in any way to 17-year-old Michelle Carter- and for which she cannot be held accountable. Roy’s issues included the divorce of his parents, physical abuse by his father, severe social anxiety and depression, hospitalizations for mental health issues, including suicidal ideation, chronic difficulties at school, including dropping out for part of one year, a sudden decision not to pursue college, and most importantly, multiple prior suicide attempts.”

PHOTOS: Most Shocking ‘Not Guilty’ Verdicts

Carter was sentenced to “2.5 years in the Bristol County House of correction, with 15 months to be served and the balance to spend it with probation for five years from August 3, 2017 to August 1, 2022,” the documents confirmed about her punishment.

But he allowed her to remain free until the appeals process was finished.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.