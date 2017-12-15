Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wedding Date Confirmed!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding date has finally been confirmed!

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” Kensington Palace announced on Twitter this Friday morning.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

“Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the statement continued.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the news of Meghan and Harry’s engagement broke late this November.

Ever since, the two lovebirds have moved extremely quickly with their plans – prompting fans to believe they could be having a shotgun wedding.

The same day Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, shared their happy news, they sat down for a tell-all interview to speak of their relationship. The next day, they announced their wedding location, and soon after disclosed their plans to move into a new home and celebrate Christmas together.

