Meghan Markle To Spend Christmas With New Royal Family, Palace Confirms

After many rumors about Meghan Markle spending the Holidays away from her new fiancé, it seems she will in fact be enjoying the festivities with Prince Harry and her new royal family!

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” a Kensington Palace spokesman told ET this Wednesday.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the royal family usually only invites couples that are already wed, but with everything wonderful they’ve said about Meghan, 36, it’s no wonder they’re making an exception.

As readers know, the duo announced their engagement on November 27, later adding that they would have a May 2018 wedding in the historical St. George’s Chapel.

Days after the happy news was announced, the former Suits actress’ reclusive father, Thomas Markle spoke out, saying he was extremely happy for his famous daughter. Harry’s family also expressed their joy over the upcoming nuptials, claiming Meghan is the perfect girl for the Prince, 33, and they are so excited for their future together.

While Meghan quickly jumped on her royal duties, various outlets surprised fans when they reported that she would likely be spending Christmas away from her beau! It seems, however, that they were wrong – after all, the actress cannot wait to be a real-life princess!

