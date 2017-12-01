Meghan Markle Rushes To Harry’s Side On First Royal Work Day After Quitting Hollywood

On her first royal day on the job, Meghan Markle, 36, accompanied her doting hubby-to-be, Prince Harry, 33, to the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The adorable duo wore matching navy outfits as they happily greeted the crowd and smiled at the cameras. Who knew Meghan was such a natural? Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The former Hollywood star, recently spoke out about her choice to leave the industry – and the country – in order to live alongside Harry. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

This Monday, on her first interview with the Prince after their engagement, she told BBC, “I think what’s been really exciting ― as we talk about this as the transition out of my career ― is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

She claimed that even more than acting, helping save the world has always been her biggest objective. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Harry agreed with his fiancée, saying that they have that goal in common, and they already make a “fantastic team.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar readers know , Meghan and Harry will have a May 2018 wedding. The ceremony will take place in the historic St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are able to attend. Other sources have said , however, that the quickie nuptials may not have anything to do with a baby after all, but instead, the couple wants to make sure agingandare able to attend. Photo credit: INSTAR Images