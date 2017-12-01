Meghan Markle Rushes To Harry’s Side On First Royal Work Day After Quitting Hollywood

Photo credit: INSTAR Images
On her first royal day on the job, Meghan Markle, 36, accompanied her doting hubby-to-be, Prince Harry, 33, to the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary.
The adorable duo wore matching navy outfits as they happily greeted the crowd and smiled at the cameras. Who knew Meghan was such a natural?
The former Hollywood star, recently spoke out about her choice to leave the industry – and the country – in order to live alongside Harry.
This Monday, on her first interview with the Prince
after their engagement, she told BBC, “I think what’s been really exciting ― as we talk about this as the transition out of my career ― is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on.”
She claimed that even more than acting, helping save the world has always been her biggest objective.
Harry agreed with his fiancée, saying that they have that goal in common, and they already make a “fantastic team.”
As Radar readers know
, Meghan and Harry will have a May 2018 wedding. The ceremony will take place in the historic St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Other sources have said
, however, that the quickie nuptials may not have anything to do with a baby after all, but instead, the couple wants to make sure aging Queen Elizabeth II
and Prince Philip
are able to attend.
How do you think Meghan Markle did on her first royal work day? Sound off in the comments below.
