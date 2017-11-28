Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wedding Location Confirmed!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged and have already confirmed the location of their royal wedding! As RadarOnline.com has learned from Kensington Palace’s statement, the duo will say “I do” at the historic St. George’s chapel.

“The marriage of High Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” tweeted the Palace.

They also confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen has “granted permission” for the wedding to take place in the beloved venue, and that “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.”

As Radar previously reported, Meghan and Harry announced their engagement this Monday morning, claiming the Prince has proposed to the actress earlier this month and that both their families were “delighted.”

Hours after their announcement, they made their first public appearance as an engaged couple and sat down for a joint interview to discuss their future plans.

